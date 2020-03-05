Nepal Directs Schools To Conduct Early Examination To Avoid Risk Of Transmission of Novel Coronavirus

Nepal Directs Schools To Conduct Early Examination To Avoid Risk Of Transmission of Novel Coronavirus

March 5, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

Following direction of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MOEST) schools across the country announce the process of hastening the examination schedules to prevent the possible transmission risk of Novel Coronavirus.

Private & Boarding School's Organization Nepal has instructed all the private and boarding schools to publish annual examination program as early as possible.

has directed the schools across the country to conduct the final examinations up to the ninth grade by March 19.

According to the ministry, this is necessary in view of the increasing cases of the virus globally and possible transmission risks. After holding the annual examinations, the schools will remain closed until the new academic session begins.

According to the Ministry, the decision is taken following holding consultations with schools and other stakeholders.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok
Mar 05, 2020
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya
Mar 05, 2020
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu
Mar 05, 2020
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO
Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases
Mar 05, 2020

More on News

Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Japanese Pianist Brings Joy To Refugee And Host Community Children By Deepesh Das Shrestha 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
World Bank Group Announces $12 Billion Support for COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Japan Provides Support For Child Health Project In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Preamble of Padma Shamsher's Government of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Mar 05, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu Has Fallen Short Of Capturing The Majority In Israel Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Pilgrims In Iran's Holy Cities Lick Shrines To Defeat Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Malaysia's New Prime Minister Delays Parliament By Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75