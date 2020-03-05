Nepal Directs Schools To Conduct Early Examination To Avoid Risk Of Transmission of Novel Coronavirus

Following direction of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MOEST) schools across the country announce the process of hastening the examination schedules to prevent the possible transmission risk of Novel Coronavirus.

Private & Boarding School's Organization Nepal has instructed all the private and boarding schools to publish annual examination program as early as possible.

has directed the schools across the country to conduct the final examinations up to the ninth grade by March 19.

According to the ministry, this is necessary in view of the increasing cases of the virus globally and possible transmission risks. After holding the annual examinations, the schools will remain closed until the new academic session begins.

According to the Ministry, the decision is taken following holding consultations with schools and other stakeholders.