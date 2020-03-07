55,404 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad with confirmed cases exceeding 100,000 globally. China Global Television Network (CGTN) reports.

According to CGTN, in China: 80,813 confirmed cases; 3,073 deaths (including two in Hong Kong and one in Taiwan); 55,404 recovered

Outside of China: At least 19,700 confirmed cases, over 360 deaths. South Korea: More than 7,000 cases confirmed; death toll at 47. Iran has reported 5,823 infections and 145 deaths. One of the country's female MP died of COVID-19.

The U.S. has reported 324 COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths; 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship anchored off the coast of California have tested positive for COVID-19; U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an 8.3 billion U.S. dollar emergency funding plan to combat the virus