Two Nepalese Infected With Coronavirus In UAE

Two Nepalese Infected With Coronavirus In UAE

March 9, 2020, 8:22 p.m.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 14 new cases of coronavirus including two Nepalese on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 59.

In a statement, the health ministry said the cases involve four Emirates, three Italians, two Bangladeshis, two Nepalese, a Russian, an Indian and a Syrian national Gulf News reports.

According to news, the ministry affirmed that since the emergence of the epidemic in China, UAE authorities have spared no effort in monitoring the spread of the virus in the country and handling it according to the highest medical standards. It added that several precautionary measures have been put in place, including the installation of detection thermal imaging systems and health checks at the country's border entry points, and isolating confirmed and suspected cases

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Temporarily Suspends On-arrival Visas To National From France, Germany And Spain
Mar 09, 2020
Handover Of The EU Gender Champion Role To The German Ambassador
Mar 09, 2020
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Eight Inspirational Women
Mar 09, 2020
Holi Festival 2020 Under A Shadow Of Coronavirus
Mar 09, 2020
Coronavirus: 133 Die In A Single Day In Italy
Mar 09, 2020

More on News

Nepal Temporarily Suspends On-arrival Visas To National From France, Germany And Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Handover Of The EU Gender Champion Role To The German Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Eight Inspirational Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepalese Women Celebrate International Women’s Day Supporting World Strike 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Coca-Cola Nepal Focuses On Women Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Bars Entry Of Eight Indian Citizens With High Fever In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Holi Festival 2020 Under A Shadow Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Coronavirus: 133 Die In A Single Day In Italy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Chinese Scientists Develop A Safer Human Cell Carrier Vaccine: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Cloudy In The East And Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Outside China Hit 20,000: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
A Middle Aged Woman Injured In Acid Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75