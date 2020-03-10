Nepalese Travelling From Foreign Countries Needs To Go For Self Quarantine

Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said that the government will put people in quarantine but people have to live in quarantine as prescribed by WHO guidelines.

The government repeats to set up quarantine as it did for the Nepalese evacuation from China. Citizens have to live in quarantine as prescribed by WHO guidelines. However, the government will provide necessary support if the person if he suffer from cold or fever.

He said that the people from eight countries will be allowed to visit Nepal under the health certificate issued by the concerned countries confirming the person does not carry coronavirus.

Nepalese who have coming from outside the country have to go for mandatory quarantine for 14 days before joining the social life. “People need to go for self quarantine in coordination with the government,” said Dhakal.

Addressing a delegation of Youth Force who handed over memorandum to the government urging to take necessary step to prevent spread of coronavirus, minister Dhakal assured them that the government is ready to face any circumstances.