Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West

March 11, 2020, 6:32 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Nepal. There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the western hilly region.

