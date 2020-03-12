Ukrainian Couples With High-Fever Denied Entry To Nepal From India

Ukrainian Couples With High-Fever Denied Entry To Nepal From India

March 12, 2020, 8:07 p.m.

Following check-up in Kakarbhitta, Nepalese authorities denied Ukrainian couples who were looking to enter Nepal from India. Health officials detected with high fever.

The health-desk set at Kakarbhitta conducted primary check-up on the travelers and on finding that they had high-fever, they were asked to return amid growing coronavirus transmission concerns.

As the number of corona virus related cases increased in India particularly bordering state like Uttar Pradesh where ten cases of COVID-19 were reported.

