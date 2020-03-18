Airlines Drastically Cuts International Flights To Nepal

March 18, 2020, 7:48 a.m.

The international airlines companies operating flights to and from TIA have cut the number of flights significantly after the global spread of coronavirus infection.

The fear over spread of COVID-19 has prompted drastic cuts in the international flights at the country's only international airport, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

According to him, 45 to 50 international flights used to be operated daily at TIA in normal condition. Only 29 international flights have been handled today, he added. Thirty international flights were operated on Monday.

TIA General Manager Devendra KC said international flights have been cut almost daily in recent days.

CB Adhikari of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports that Taking both inbound and outbound flights, 95 to 90 international flights are handled on an average at TIA.

The airlines companies have started to gradually decreasing the flights following the fall in the number of passengers due to the fear of COVID-19 infection.

Before this, Air India operated four flights daily but it has reduced the number of flights to one at present. Qatar Airways, which used to operate four flights a day before has cut down flights to only two. Dragon Air has already suspended its flights. Korean Air that had been conducting four flights a week has reduced to one flight.

Thirty airlines companies, including three Nepali companies, have been operating international flights from TIA.

