Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 25, 2020, 5:57 p.m.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a Clarence House spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that he was self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," read a statement.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Most UK citizens are only offered a coronavirus test once they have been hospitalised with severe symptoms, but the NHS and Public Health England said last week they were rapidly expanding their testing capacity.

In recent days, residents of the Highlands and Islands have urged Londoners and other city-dwellers not to escape to second homes in remote parts of Scotland for their self-isolation, due to the added stress they could bring to already-stretched public health facilities in rural communities.

Queen Elizabeth last saw Prince Charles before the earliest time he would have been infectious, Reuters has reported.

