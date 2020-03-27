Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara

An Yeti Airlines ATR-72 500 ‘9N-AMN’ aircraft took off to Pokhara at 5 PM to withdraw 58 Swiss and other European nationals stranded at Pokhara and will bring the passengers back to Kathmandu today.

This rescue flight has been conducted after the request of Swiss Embassy in Nepal to rescue the European tourists from Pokhara.

Yeti Airlines' sister concern Tara Air has also rescued stranded tourist from Lukla airport yesterday and today on request of French and Swiss Embassy respectively.