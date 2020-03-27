Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara

Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara

March 27, 2020, 9:15 p.m.

An Yeti Airlines ATR-72 500 ‘9N-AMN’ aircraft took off to Pokhara at 5 PM to withdraw 58 Swiss and other European nationals stranded at Pokhara and will bring the passengers back to Kathmandu today.

This rescue flight has been conducted after the request of Swiss Embassy in Nepal to rescue the European tourists from Pokhara.

Yeti Airlines' sister concern Tara Air has also rescued stranded tourist from Lukla airport yesterday and today on request of French and Swiss Embassy respectively.

PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital
Mar 27, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Mar 27, 2020
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection
Mar 27, 2020
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital
Mar 27, 2020
A Special Qatar Airlines Plane Took Off From Nepal With 300 Foreigners
Mar 27, 2020

