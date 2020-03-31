Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) 993 suspected coronavirus cases were tested as of Monday. In a regular press briefing, spokesperson at the MoHP Dr Bikash Devkota said among the 73 suspected cases tested from Sunday to Monday afternoon, not any case was found positive, said Dr Devkota. The specimen test of 76 people was going on Monday.

He said that the test of some individuals who had come into contact with the COVID-19 infected people had come negative. According to the ministry,. Of the total tested cases, five were found positive, of which one has already recovered.

On the occasion, Dr Devkota informed that seven suspected coronavirus patients were receiving treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals. And 93 virus suspected are in isolation wards at various hospitals in all the states.

Among the suspected patients, three are in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital Teku, and four in Patan Hospital.

Stating that the ministry was expanding the lab test facilities, Dr Devkota said that BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan had examined the samples of 19 suspected cases of coronavirus from Sunday.

Dr Khem Karki, health advisor at the MoHP, said that not everyone who died in the hospitals recently was COVI -19 patient. Dr Karki urged one and all to not spread rumours by circulating fake news, which leads to panic in public.