Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday

Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday

March 31, 2020, 9:02 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) 993 suspected coronavirus cases were tested as of Monday. In a regular press briefing, spokesperson at the MoHP Dr Bikash Devkota said among the 73 suspected cases tested from Sunday to Monday afternoon, not any case was found positive, said Dr Devkota. The specimen test of 76 people was going on Monday.

He said that the test of some individuals who had come into contact with the COVID-19 infected people had come negative. According to the ministry,. Of the total tested cases, five were found positive, of which one has already recovered.

On the occasion, Dr Devkota informed that seven suspected coronavirus patients were receiving treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals. And 93 virus suspected are in isolation wards at various hospitals in all the states.

Among the suspected patients, three are in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital Teku, and four in Patan Hospital.

Stating that the ministry was expanding the lab test facilities, Dr Devkota said that BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan had examined the samples of 19 suspected cases of coronavirus from Sunday.

Dr Khem Karki, health advisor at the MoHP, said that not everyone who died in the hospitals recently was COVI -19 patient. Dr Karki urged one and all to not spread rumours by circulating fake news, which leads to panic in public.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19
Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US
Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases
Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021
Mar 31, 2020
Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions
Mar 31, 2020

More on Health

Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Expand Sample Test Centers Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
India’s Woman virologist Develops First Indian Test Kit For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Chronic Shortage Of Protective Gear Hampers Fight Against Coronavirus Globally: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

The Local Effects And Security Response To Coronavirus By Binoj Basnyat Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Stranded Foreign Tourists Rescued From Different Parts Of Nepal: Kedar B Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75