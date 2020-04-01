Nepali Embassy In London To Open All Days

Nepali Embassy In London To Open All Days

April 1, 2020, 9:42 a.m.

The Nepali Embassy in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, is to open all days of the week at a time when most offices in Britain are closed due to the accelerating coronavirus pandemic.

RSS Reports the Embassy said it was opening throughout the week to hear the problems faced by the Nepalis in the UK and in Malta due to the coronavirus, and to take necessary steps. Before this, the Embassy was open from Monday to Friday only.

Deputy chief of mission at the Embassy, Sarad Raj Aran said the living quarters of most of the embassy staff was in the same building within the embassy compound and they had been working besides the five days anyways. He added that the Embassy has issued a notice informing of the extension of the office hours out of realisation that it should be more responsible during the time of pandemic.

The Embassy, through an appeal today, urged the Nepali students studying at various universities in Britain to stay safe and observe calm and discipline at such time and to contact the Embassy in case of emergencies, stating that some of the students were facing problem including managing food, among others.

News about Nepali students not getting food and accommodation in UK had been coming since some days while on Tuesday some of the students had also posted videos about the problem they had been facing

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan's Fujifilm Starts Avigan Trial To Treat Coronavirus
Apr 01, 2020
UN Chief Says Coronavirus Could Trigger Conflicts Around The World
Apr 01, 2020
Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust
Apr 01, 2020
Nepal Suspends Domestic Flights Till April 15
Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus Virus Death Toll Passes 40,000
Apr 01, 2020

More on News

Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Donates Rs.20 Million To Coronavirus Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 20 minutes ago
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal To Expand Scope Of Coronavirus Test: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal Government Announces Relief Packages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Japan's Fujifilm Starts Avigan Trial To Treat Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2020
UN Chief Says Coronavirus Could Trigger Conflicts Around The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2020
Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2020
A Drastic Game Changer On The Scene By Hemang Dixit Apr 01, 2020
Nepal Suspends Domestic Flights Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus Virus Death Toll Passes 40,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75