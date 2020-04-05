1721 Stranded Tourists Rescued From Nepal

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board Dhananjay Regmi said that a total of 1,721 tourists were rescued from different places of the country after the enforcement of nationwide lockdown.

He said that of the total, 868 were airlifted while remaining 853 were rescued by buses. Domestic airlines and helicopters were mobilized to airlift tourists stranded in different places of the country.

The Rising Nepal Reports that a total of 780 tourists of European countries and Eastern Asia stranded in Nepal have been rescued on Saturday through four chartered planes.

Two chartered planes of Qatar Airways and one flight each from Malindo Air and Czech Airlines airlifted tourists stranded here in Nepal on Saturday, said Raj Kumar Chhetri, spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

He said that two chartered planes of Qatar Airways airlifted 605 European tourists including German and French before noon.

Similarly, the chartered flight of Malindo Air boarded 73 Malaysian and Singaporean citizens while the Czech Airlines plane airlifted 102 tourists from Czech Republic in the afternoon, Chhetri said.

So far, around 2,500 tourists have been airlifted from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) by chartered planes.

Chettri informed that US Embassy in Kathmandu was also airlifting American tourists through a charter flight of Qatar Airways on Sunday.