Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun has sent a large consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), mask, glove and sanitizer to Rolpa district.

This equipment is necessary for the doctors and medical workers. Minister Pun has sent 110 PPE, 1000 gloves, 13 sanitizers of half liter and 1000 mask. According to minister Pun, these essential health materials will be distributed to District hospital and other health posts of Rolpa District.

He said that this equipment will be distributed in all 10 Municipalities. Following the reports regarding the scarcity of that equipment essential to fight Covid-19, minister Pun took initiative. He said that it is the responsibility of a member elected from the district to look the requirement of people.

Earlier, minister Pun also sent 40 pieces, PPEs, 4000 mask, 10 piece Infrared Thermometer to district hospital and nine health posts in the municipalities.