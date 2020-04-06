Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali Request Australian Foreign Minister For Welfare And Safety of Nepali Students

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali Request Australian Foreign Minister For Welfare And Safety of Nepali Students

April 6, 2020, 2:23 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Senator Marise Payne held telephone conversation today.

The Foreign Minister of Australia Payne expressed appreciation to the Government of Nepal for facilitating repatriation of Australian tourists stranded in Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali requested for the welfare and safety of Nepali nationals, in particular Nepali students in Australia in the context of the impact of COVID-19.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed about potential direct flight of Nepal Airlines to Australia and noted that the recent chartered flight provided an opportunity to assess the technical feasibility for future commercial flights.

This year Nepal and Australia celebrate the 60th year of establishment of diplomatic relations. In this context, the two Foreign Ministers talked about their proposed meeting sometime in the near future and the ways to give further impetus to the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15
Apr 06, 2020
Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District
Apr 06, 2020
Nepal Start Rapid Test Over 7500 Test In Kailali, Kanchanpur And Baglung
Apr 06, 2020
The Failure To Resolve The Crisis Could “Set The World On Fire”: Henry Kissinger
Apr 06, 2020
China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou
Apr 06, 2020

More on News

Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 33 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi's 9pm-9minute Call Lights Up India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepalese Origin Of American Citizens Also Affected By Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nepal India Human Development and Friendship Association Handed Over PPE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 36 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepal Start Rapid Test Over 7500 Test In Kailali, Kanchanpur And Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
The Failure To Resolve The Crisis Could “Set The World On Fire”: Henry Kissinger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
British Prime Minister Admitted To The Hospital For Test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Coronavirus Address By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75