Wuhan Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown

Wuhan Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown

April 8, 2020, 7:38 a.m.

This is the moment that Wuhan, China, reopened. The city was under lockdown for the last 76 days amid a tight coronavirus quarantine. Home to over 11 million people, the Chinese city celebrated its reopening with a midnight light show.

As the rest of the world tackles the coronavirus pandemic, China has been sending medical support across the globe to help other countries.

Many families have been apart since the lockdown began, and now that travel restrictions have been lifted many reunion are happening across the city.

Hubei to uphold first-level emergency response as Wuhan ends lockdown

Before the city was reopened, Central China's Hubei Province said on Tuesday it will stick to first-level emergency response in tackling COVID-19, even as its capital, Wuhan, lifts travel restrictions.

Provincial colleges, primary and secondary schools, secondary vocational schools, technical colleges and kindergartens will continue to postpone the start of new semester, said the notice.

Hu Shuguang, Wuhan's Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said epidemic control and prevention remain top priority in Wuhan, and people should stay alert.

Hu stressed that reporting no new case doesn't mean there's zero risk of the virus in Wuhan. The epidemic control and prevention task remains critical.

As for now, many residents are celebrating, while remaining alert for signs of the virus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today
Apr 08, 2020
Nepalese Students In Australia Are Members Of Our Community: Australian Ambassador Budd
Apr 08, 2020
NC Leader Deuba Expresses Full Support To Government In Its Fight Against Coronavirus
Apr 08, 2020
Number Of People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Passes Quarter Of A Million
Apr 08, 2020
Boris Johnson Still In ICU But 'Stable'
Apr 08, 2020

More on International

Boris Johnson Still In ICU But 'Stable' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
President Trump Threatens Threaten To Suspend The Funds For the WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Declare State Of Emergency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 56 minutes ago
Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Shows Signs Of Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Prime Minister Borish Johonson Moves To Intensive Care Unit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Nepalese Students In Australia Are Members Of Our Community: Australian Ambassador Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
NC Leader Deuba Expresses Full Support To Government In Its Fight Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Number Of People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Passes Quarter Of A Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
World Bank Provides Nepal Over Rs. 3.Billion Under COVID-19 Emergency Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75