Prime Minister Oli Thanks Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi For Supplying Essential Medicines

Prime Minister Oli Thanks Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi For Supplying Essential Medicines

April 10, 2020, 3:57 p.m.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held telephone conversation today.

The two Prime Ministers discussed about the present situation of fight against COVID-19 and agreed to further intensify the ongoing efforts. In the context of present state of lockdown in both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to look after the welfare and medical care of the people of two countries currently living in each other’s territory.

Prime Minister Oli, on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal, expressed thanks to the Government, people and the Prime Minister of India for the supply of essential medicines and medical logistics that are in pipeline.

The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction on the smooth supply of essential goods across the border and underlined the need for ensuring its continuity in the present situation.

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction that the video conference of the SAARC leaders provided a timely impetus to all countries in the region to intensify their efforts of fighting against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister of Nepal extended sincere condolences to the Government and people of India as well as to the bereaved family members of those who lost lives due to coronavirus in India. The Prime Minister of India appreciated the determination of the people of Nepal to fight against the challenge of COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the conversation, the two prime Ministers also touched upon the multi-dimensional friendly relations existing between the two countries and stressed on further consolidating and strengthening the relations for mutual benefit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: Nepal Tested 3524 Coronavirus Sample By Friday
Apr 10, 2020
Rato Machhindranath Festival: Bathing Ceremony Concluded Amid Lockdown
Apr 10, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths Rise But Signs Of Progress Seen
Apr 10, 2020
Could An Existing Drug Help Against The New Coronavirus?
Apr 10, 2020
Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care
Apr 10, 2020

More on News

Foreign Minister Gyawali Calls Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 47 minutes ago
70th Foundation Day Of ICCR Postponed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 22 minutes ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu Supports The Daily Wage Earners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 23 minutes ago
Government Dismiss The News That It Is Arranging Transport For People Stranded In Kathmandu To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Foreign Ministry Ban Use Of Blue Number Plate And National Flag By Honorary Consuls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
PM Narendra Modi Hints At Extension Of Lockdown In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19: Nepal Tested 3524 Coronavirus Sample By Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Constitutional Legal System In Nepal Before Padma Shamsher's Time By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Apr 10, 2020
Rato Machhindranath Festival: Bathing Ceremony Concluded Amid Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths Rise But Signs Of Progress Seen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Could An Existing Drug Help Against The New Coronavirus? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75