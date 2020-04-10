Prime Minister Oli Thanks Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi For Supplying Essential Medicines

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held telephone conversation today.

The two Prime Ministers discussed about the present situation of fight against COVID-19 and agreed to further intensify the ongoing efforts. In the context of present state of lockdown in both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to look after the welfare and medical care of the people of two countries currently living in each other’s territory.

Prime Minister Oli, on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal, expressed thanks to the Government, people and the Prime Minister of India for the supply of essential medicines and medical logistics that are in pipeline.

The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction on the smooth supply of essential goods across the border and underlined the need for ensuring its continuity in the present situation.

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction that the video conference of the SAARC leaders provided a timely impetus to all countries in the region to intensify their efforts of fighting against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister of Nepal extended sincere condolences to the Government and people of India as well as to the bereaved family members of those who lost lives due to coronavirus in India. The Prime Minister of India appreciated the determination of the people of Nepal to fight against the challenge of COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the conversation, the two prime Ministers also touched upon the multi-dimensional friendly relations existing between the two countries and stressed on further consolidating and strengthening the relations for mutual benefit.