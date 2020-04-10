Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions

Fresh Western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the western region tonight.