Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions

Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions

April 10, 2020, 6:35 a.m.

Fresh Western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the western region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rato Machhindranath Festival: Bathing Ceremony Concluded Amid Lockdown
Apr 10, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths Rise But Signs Of Progress Seen
Apr 10, 2020
Could An Existing Drug Help Against The New Coronavirus?
Apr 10, 2020
Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care
Apr 10, 2020
Worst Economic Fall Fallout Since Great Depression: IMF
Apr 10, 2020

More on Weather

Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Rato Machhindranath Festival: Bathing Ceremony Concluded Amid Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths Rise But Signs Of Progress Seen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Could An Existing Drug Help Against The New Coronavirus? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Worst Economic Fall Fallout Since Great Depression: IMF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Foreign Minister Gyawali Calls Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75