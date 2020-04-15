India Suspends All Domestic, International Flights Till May 3

India suspends all domestic and international flights till May 3, the last day of the extended lockdown. The aviation ministry has made the announcement soon after PM Modi declared that the lockdown is being extended.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the complete lockdown of the country till May 3. On March 24, PM Modi had announced the lockdown for 21 days and on Tuesday it was extended for two more weeks.

India had banned all international flights much before the lockdown while domestic travel was also suspended a few days later reports India Today.

Now, with the lockdown being extended, government sources have said that all domestic and international airlines operations will remain suspended till May 3 midnight.

Since March 24, when the country was put on complete lockdown, 650 aircraft have been stranded at different airports across India.