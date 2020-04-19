COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Exceeded 2.3 Million Globally

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have exceeded 2.3 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 159,000, according to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain's death toll hit 20,000, but at a slower pace, on Saturday. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would ask the Spanish Parliament to extend the lockdown until May 9.

In the U.S., over 38,000 deaths have been reported and the total confirmed cases have surpassed 730,000, meaning the U.S. has the largest number of both coronavirus fatalities and infections in the world so far.

Italy: As many as 482 more people died of COVID-19, raising the country's death toll to 23,227, official data showed on Saturday, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 175,925, a single-day increase of 3,491.

France: As many as 642 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth highest in the world, although the number of people in hospitals declined for a fourth day.

UK: Another 888 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had died in hospitals in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 15,464. As of Saturday morning, 114,217 people had tested positive for the virus, marking a daily increase of 5,526.

Singapore: As many as 942 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the highest daily increase so far. This increase brings the city state's total confirmed cases to 5,992.

Turkey: The number of COVID-19 cases surged to 82,329 after 3,783 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced. The coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,890, with 121 new deaths in the country.

The total number of cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 82,735, including 1,575 from abroad. A total of 999 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. The country's total death toll stands at 4,642 report CGTN.

All cities in central China's Hubei Province were assessed to be at "low epidemic risk" on Saturday.