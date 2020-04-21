Eleven New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Udayapur , Total Reaches 42

Eleven people residing in the Bhulke mosque area of Udayapur, where 12 people were found to have been infected by COVID-19, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Following this new revelation, the number of coronavirus infected people reached 42 in Nepal.

Additional test of the swab samples of 5 people in the PCR method is underway as, in the first phase, they tested positive for the COVID-19," informed Gyan Bahadur Basnet, chief of Morang district public health office and State 1 information center relating to COVID-19.