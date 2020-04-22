Coronavirus Total Tally Hits 45 In Nepal Two Discharged

April 22, 2020, 7:36 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that the total number of coronavirus infection in Nepal reached to 45. He also revealed that three new cases added in Udayapur.

He said that 40431 persons were tested till now with 3736 in last 24 hours.

He said that the areas have now been sealed with a surge in number of infections in the district.

He said that two coronavirus infected persons discharged from hospital following recovery. He said that seven persons have recovered and the active number of cases is now 38. They are admitted to various hospitals in the country.

Today a 40-year-old male from Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi on the 19th day of being admitted to the hospital and a 32-year-old male was discharged from Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu on the 29th day since his treatment began.

Yesterday, a 34-year-old male was discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital after 29 days of treatment. Of total test, 9011 through PCR and 31420 Rapid Diagnostic test. There are now 8595 under quarantine and 95 in isolation including 3 in Kathmandu Valley. 269 people are in red zone.

