Spain Ease Lockdown For Children

April 27, 2020, 8:10 a.m.

Children in Spain were on Sunday allowed to play outside for the first time in six weeks as the country gradually eases down its lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Many youngsters across the country took the opportunity to enjoy various outdoor activities such as bicycle riding and skateboarding.

The authorization of outdoor spells for children comes as Spain registered its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths in more than a month.

The easing of restrictions will see children below 14 years of age engage in supervised outdoor activity per day between 9 AM and 9 PM, staying within one kilometre of their homes.

Spain is one of the worst affected countries globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, having registered 223,759 cases and 22,902 deaths.

Spain’s lockdown was one of the strictest of any country, leaving no room for outdoor activities for anyone. Public gatherings were banned, affecting learning and religious institutions. Sporting activities were also banned in the restrictions.

Even though children can now have some outdoor playing time, authorities are still not keen on re-opening schools.

