Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.2 Million And More Than One Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have hit 3.2 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 233,000, according to the latest statistics released by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stood at more than 3.25 million, with some 232,000 deaths and more than one million recoveries.

The World Health Organization says it is "very concerned" about community spread in a number of countries in West Africa.

The U.S. is leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, totaling more than one million and over 62,000, respectively. Thirty million Americans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for COVID-19.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the UK is past the peak of its COVID-19 crisis in his first appearance at the UK's daily press conference since testing positive for the virus.

European countries including France, Portugal, Greece, and Switzerland are easing coronavirus restrictions.