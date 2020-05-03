Nepal Behind Bhutan And Maldives In Press Freedom Index In South Asia

Nepal Behind Bhutan And Maldives In Press Freedom Index In South Asia

May 3, 2020, 8:38 p.m.

Norway has topped Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) annual press freedom index for the fourth consecutive year reports Reporters Without Borders publishes Press Freedom Index.

In South Asia, Bhutan is 67 the followed by Maldives 79 and Nepal 113.

However, Nepal secures 113th place out of 180. In south Asia, Bhutan’s position is 67th, Maldives 79, Afghanistan 122, Sri Lanka 127, India 142, Pakistan 145 and Bangladesh 151. Out of 180 countries, China is in 177. North Korea is in bottom.

Finland retained its second place, while Denmark moved up two places to round out the top three at the expense of Sweden and the Netherlands, which both dropped a place to fourth and fifth respectively because of an "increase in cyber-harassment."

Published every year for almost two decades, the ranking rates 180 countries and territories based on "the level of pluralism, media independence, self-censorship, legal framework, and transparency," according to RSF.

The results are "calculated from responses to a questionnaire that is completed by experts throughout the world, supported by a qualitative analysis."

Bhutan.gif

North Korea dropped to last place in the table, usurping Turkmenistan, while Eritrea, which lies in 178th, is still the county with the least press freedom in Africa.

Malaysia, in 101st position, up 22, and the Maldives, in 79th place, up 19, had the biggest rises in comparison with last year's Index. RSF cited "beneficial effects of changes of government" in the respective nations.

The report states that there is a "clear correlation between suppression of media freedom in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a country's ranking."

Both China, 177th, and Iran, down three to 173rd, censored their COVID-19 outbreaks "extensively."

"We are entering a decisive decade for journalism linked to crises that affect its future," RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said. "The coronavirus pandemic illustrates the negative factors threatening the right to reliable information, with the pandemic itself an exacerbating factor."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Conducts 63101 Coronavirus Test Till Sunday
May 03, 2020
North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional
May 03, 2020
Save The Children Nepal Handed Over PPE And Other Essential Health Materials
May 03, 2020
Two Mosques Sealed And Entire Ward Is Lockdown Following Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Nepalgunj
May 03, 2020
10 New Coronavirus Cases Added In Nepal
May 03, 2020

More on News

Nepal Conducts 63101 Coronavirus Test Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Save The Children Nepal Handed Over PPE And Other Essential Health Materials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Two Mosques Sealed And Entire Ward Is Lockdown Following Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
10 New Coronavirus Cases Added In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
SEE And Other Examinations Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
Second LAW-ASIA Human Rights Conference Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
NCP FEUD The Beginning Of The End By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
India Test Crossed A Million On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
India Will Lose 11 Crore Jobs, 30% Of GDP Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
Pakistan Records 18806 Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020
South Korean Scientists Conclude Covid-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75