176 Cases Of Violence Against Women Recorded During The Lockdown: WOREC

At a time when the country has been on lockdown for 42 days, the incidents related to cases of violence against women have increased recently.

According to a data collected by The Women Rehabilitation Center (WOREC) through its three hotlines and 28 psycho-social counselors, the numbers has increased.

WOREC has recorded 176 cases of violence against girls and women during lockdown beginning from March 24 to May 1.

Of the cases, 103 are related to the domestic violence, 15 are of social violence, 26 are related to rape and five are attempted rape. One murder, two are either murders and suicides (under investigation), seven of sexual harassment, 11 suicide cases, two of attempted murder and two cases relating to cyber crime were registered in the WOREC.

As usual, most perpetrators are the family members. Seventy-eight are spouses and 37 are family members. Two, of the 26 rape cases, are about the gang rape. Other rape accused are neighbors (18), father (one), biological brother (one), family member (one), supposed fiancées (three), and two are yet to be identified, said WOREC executive director Lubharaj Neupane.

Fifty-five survivors belong to the 17-25 age group, 45 are from 25-35 age group, 27 represent the 36-45 age group, 17 belong to above the 46 years of age, 25 aged under 16 and age group of seven survivors remains unknown.

Among them, 74 have approached the police and 22 cases have been sent to the mediation committee, 21 are staying at relatives' home and remaining have not sought help from any organisations.

The WOREC has spoken the need of a mechanism capable of addressing the possible cases of VAW during the lockdown against COVID-19. It has also demanded separate space for those women and girls recommended for quarantine.

During lockdown, 35 cases were reported from Siraha, followed by 26 from Morang, 23 from Dhanusha, 20 from Kailali, 14 from Dang, 12 from Sunsari and nine from Rukum.