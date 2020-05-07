Buddha’s Preaching Relevant: PM Oli

Buddha’s Preaching Relevant: PM Oli

May 7, 2020, 3:01 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called the citizens to mark Buddha Jayanti and show respect to the front line health workers and essential workers by lighting up lamps and candles in their respective homes at 7:00 PM today.

Issuing a video message on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, PM Oli said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has led the entire world to a terrifying phase. The number of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 has been increasing daily."

Extending best wishes on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, PM Oli said that Lord Buddha's preachings were relevant amid the COVID-19 scare where nations all across the globe are longing for world peace.

"The preventive measures opted by the government has become effective to check the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal. Thus, until now, the situation is not scary here," said the PM. "Although, there are signs that the pandemic could take a scary form in Nepal."

