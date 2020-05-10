COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka

May 10, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

Three more had tested positive for the Coronavirus by 7:30 pm today,stated the Epidemiology Unit. Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the country stands at 847 reports Sri Lanka’s Sunday Observer

A total of 533 individuals who underwent quarantining at Army-managed Punani (75), Kandakadu (62), Vidattapalei (298) Iyyakachchi (80), Diyatalawa (05) Hotel Dolphin (01), Navy-managed Nipuna Boossa (12) Quarantine Centres after conduct of PCR tests on them left for their residences today (9) with Quarantine Certificates, a media statement issued by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated.

By today (9), a total of 6299 quarantined individuals from tri service-managed Quarantine Centres (QC) have left for their homes. As of now, 4428 persons are still in quarantine in island-wide 39 QCs, run by tri services

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally
May 10, 2020
Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory
May 10, 2020
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App
May 10, 2020
COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross 13770 In Bangladesh
May 10, 2020
Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours
May 10, 2020

More on News

78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross 13770 In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75