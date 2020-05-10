COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka

Three more had tested positive for the Coronavirus by 7:30 pm today,stated the Epidemiology Unit. Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the country stands at 847 reports Sri Lanka’s Sunday Observer

A total of 533 individuals who underwent quarantining at Army-managed Punani (75), Kandakadu (62), Vidattapalei (298) Iyyakachchi (80), Diyatalawa (05) Hotel Dolphin (01), Navy-managed Nipuna Boossa (12) Quarantine Centres after conduct of PCR tests on them left for their residences today (9) with Quarantine Certificates, a media statement issued by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated.

By today (9), a total of 6299 quarantined individuals from tri service-managed Quarantine Centres (QC) have left for their homes. As of now, 4428 persons are still in quarantine in island-wide 39 QCs, run by tri services