Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital Following Recovery

May 10, 2020, 7:12 p.m.

Gyan Bahadur Khadka, chief of district public health office and hospital management, said that two person have been discharged as per the recommendation of the doctors involved in the treatment and on condition that they stay at home quarantine.

They have been discharged from the COVID-19 Treatment Center of the Koshi Hospital after they recovered from the disease.

Those include Upendra Chamling of Bhojpur Hatuwagadi Rural Municipality-6, who was admitted to the hospital on April 25 and Mujair Aalam, 40, of Barhadashi, Jhapa, who was admitted to the hospital on April 26, were discharged on Sunday.

With this, 16 infected persons who were getting treatment in the COVID-19 treatment center have recovered and returned to their homes. There are 18 COVID-19 patients, including 4 people who were admitted on Saturday and Sunday and 14 of others who were admitted earlier, under treatment in the hospital.

