2 Nepalis Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery

May 11, 2020, 5:37 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the two more patients COVID-19 patients discharged from Kosi hospital after recovery. After this, the number of recovery patients reaches 33.

In his daily press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that those include 26 years old person from Bhojpur and 48 years old from Jhapa. He said that the 2799 test has been conducted in the last 24 hours. According to MoPH, until now 17809 tests have been conducted through PCR and 58546 through RDT. He said that there are 12701 in quarantine and 153 are in isolation.

