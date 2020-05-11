Chinese Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma) Remeasuring Team On Route To Peak

Chinese Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma) Remeasuring Team On Route To Peak

May 11, 2020, 9:30 a.m.

A road construction team will work on a route to the peak of Mount Qomolangma on May 12 if weather conditions permit.

In order to complete missions of building a route to the peak and transporting materials to camps below 8,300 meters above sea level, members of road construction and transportation teams departed for a camp at an altitude of 7,028 meters from the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters at 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

The members eliminated potential safety hazards along the route and arrived at the camp at 2:00 p.m.

On May 12, a total of 12 guides will depart from the camp at an altitude of 7,028 meters to transport materials to another camp.

China initiated a new round of measurement on the height of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak, on April 30. The measurement team consists of members from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the national mountaineering team.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Mount Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters respectively.

139045787_15891530467241n.jpg

139045787_15891530469051n.jpg

139045787_15891530469341n.jpg

139045787_15891530469591n.jpg

139045787_15891530469891n.jpg

Xinhua

Xi Holds Talks With Pakistani President
Mar 18, 2020
COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief
Feb 28, 2020
U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19
Feb 26, 2020
China Achieves Notable Results In Blocking COVID-19 Human-To-Human Transmission: China-WHO Expert Team
Feb 25, 2020
Number Of Cases Of COVID-19 Declines In China
Feb 23, 2020

More on News

Global Coronavirus Cases Passes 4 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
First Batch Of Chinese Medical Support Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 36 minutes ago
COVID-19 Recovered Patients Cannot Infect People: MoPH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 36 minutes ago
78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

India Records Biggest Single-Day Jump Tally Reaches 67,152 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
Dibesh Pokharel Hits Best 7 Of Top Finalists Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
10 New COVID-19 Cases Confirm In Nepal, Total Tally Reaches 120 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
The Budget Would Aim At Creating New Confidence: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
Three Top Public Health Officials Of White House Task Force Members Self-isolate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
China Reported Its Second Consecutive Double-Gigit Increase Of Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75