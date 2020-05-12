Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds In Hail At A Few Places in Hill And Terai Region

Western Disturbance, local wind and moisture from Bay of Bengal is over Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the terai region.

There will be Generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region.