Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4.3 million globally, with over 296,000 fatalities and more than 1.54 million recoveries, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

There are now 1,388,936 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Wednesday, according to statistics released by Johns Hopkins University. At least 83,791 deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump described as not acceptable a warning given by top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci this week about the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Fauci's warnings to senators on Tuesday about the risks of reopening the schools and economy too soon.

The United States was the country with the highest number of cases with 1,379,756. That is followed by Russia with 242,271; Britain with 230,984; Spain with 228,030; and Italy with 222,104.

The US had the most fatalities with 83,150, followed by Britain with 33,263; Italy with 31,106; France with 27,077; and Spain with 26,920.