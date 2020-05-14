Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University

May 14, 2020, 7:32 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4.3 million globally, with over 296,000 fatalities and more than 1.54 million recoveries, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

There are now 1,388,936 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Wednesday, according to statistics released by Johns Hopkins University. At least 83,791 deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump described as not acceptable a warning given by top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci this week about the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Fauci's warnings to senators on Tuesday about the risks of reopening the schools and economy too soon.

The United States was the country with the highest number of cases with 1,379,756. That is followed by Russia with 242,271; Britain with 230,984; Spain with 228,030; and Italy with 222,104.

The US had the most fatalities with 83,150, followed by Britain with 33,263; Italy with 31,106; France with 27,077; and Spain with 26,920.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
May 14, 2020
Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 250
May 14, 2020
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark
May 14, 2020
India Records 74281 COVID-19 Infections With 2415 Deaths
May 14, 2020
Maternity Ward Death Toll Climbs To 24 In Afghanistan Attack
May 14, 2020

More on Health

Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 250 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
Coronavirus May Never Go Away: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Reaches To 243 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19: 245 Persons Are Now In Isolation In Nepal,219 Total Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 40 minutes ago
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
India Records 74281 COVID-19 Infections With 2415 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Maternity Ward Death Toll Climbs To 24 In Afghanistan Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
South Korea Scales Up Tracing And Testing Amid Specter Of Second Wave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Weather Forecasting For May 14: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75