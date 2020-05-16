Nepal Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Nepal Confirms First COVID-19 Death

May 16, 2020, 9:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed first COVID-19 death in Nepal. A 29-year old female of Barhabise, Sindhupalchowk, who was suffering from high fever and respiratory difficulty died due to the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 infection, confirmed the ministry by issuing a press statement.

The deceased was a postpartum woman who had been admitted for delivery at TU Teaching Hospital (TUTH) on May 5 reports The Rising Nepal.

"Following the delivery of her child on May 6, she was discharged from the hospital on May 7," informed Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry in the daily press briefing earlier today said the daily.

Dr Devkota said that after suffering from high fever and respiratory problem, she was admitted to a local hospital at Sindhupalchowk.

