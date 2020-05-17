Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Nepali In Different Parts Of The World

Narayan Bidari, secretary of the High Level Coordination Committee (HLCC), said the committee has proposed the government to evacuate Nepalese stranded abroad due to the lockdown.

He said that the meeting also discussed the modality of repatriation of Nepalese in abroad. The committee has sent a proposal to the cabinet in this regard. Following the announcement of lockdown, tens of thousands of Nepalese are stranded in India, Gulf, Australia, Malaysia, South Asian countries, Europe and the United States.