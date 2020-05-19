U.S. Embassy Nepal Team Donated PPE To Nepal Armed Force Hospital

U.S Embassy Nepal team donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Nepal Armed Police Headhunter Hospital, a government Nepal COVID-19 treatment facility. The Embassy team handed over to the official of the hospital amid a function.
“PPEs are crucial in fighting COVID-19 in Nepal. We continue to look for a way to defeat the virus together,” says US Embassy Twitter.For more
