Nepal To Bring Back Thousands Of Stranded Nepali Citizens From Abroad

Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, said they are holding discussions to prepare the modality to bring Nepali nationals back from India and other countries.

According to committee, tens of thousands of Nepalese have registered with embassies around the world for repatriation. In Gulf and Malayasia, many of them have lost their jobs. However, in the countries like in Australia, Europe and United States, Bangladesh and Pakistan, people are simply unable to fly back to the country because of the coronavirus restrictions.

At a time when the colleges and universities have shut across the world, thousands of Nepali young students have been left stranded.

Bidari, who is also the spokesperson of high level committee, said that the committee is working on the action plan to evacuate the Nepali citizens in a proper and well-managed way.

“The government had been preparing to bring Nepali nationals gradually, avoiding virus spread in the country. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable categories, with medical emergencies, pregnant women and people who have been bereaved, among others,” Bidari Told to The Rising Nepal.

He said that the High Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has started preparing modality to bring back some of the thousands of nationals stuck abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to Deshsanchar, a meeting of the committee headed by Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel on Tuesday started working on the guideline to evacuate the stranded Nepali nationals.

As per the cabinet decision on Monday, the committee has started the discussion to bring Nepalis home. Nepal has imposed a ban on all incoming international flights since mid-March, leaving hundreds of thousands of Nepali nationals staying abroad for various purposes stranded.

According to him, the committee has been discussing to set up isolation facilities to keep the evacuated nationals reports The Rising Nepal.

The committee is also working on a guideline to improve the quarantine facilities set up in state and local levels, he added.The committee has also been preparing guidelines for ensuring security and maintaining data of the quarantined people by health workers in the presence of Nepal Army, said Bidari.

It is reported that local bodies would be responsible for the arrangements of all facilities in quarantine in the financial support of the federal government, he added.