21 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Banke After Recovery

Following the recovery from the coronavirus, twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Sushil Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital, Khajura.
Those include nine women and 12 men who received treatment at were discharged today.
They were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after being detected with COVID-19 infection. Now, only seven Coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at the hospital.
