Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5 million globally, with over 328,000 fatalities and nearly 1.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, totaling more than 1.5 million and over 93,000, respectively. The number of deaths is projected to exceed 100,000 by June 1, according to U.S. CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 317,000, the second-highest number for any country in the world, after the United States.

Spain has ordered people above six years of age to wear face masks in closed and open spaces where it's impossible to maintain a two-meter distance from others, starting Thursday. The Spanish government is seeking parliament's approval to extend the state of emergency by another fortnight until June 7.

Japan will lift state of emergency for the regions of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. The state of emergency is still in force for five prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Hokkaido.

Scottish government Thursday revealed a four-phase "roadmap" to ease lockdown measures in the region with some new rules to start from May 28.

Those relaxations include permission for people to conduct non-contact sports like tennis, golf. Garden centers and some other outdoor business will be resumed.

And people will be able to meet one person from another household if they stay two meters apart outdoors.

But all Scotland's schools will reopen from August 11, said Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She also added new rules are "not set in stone" and they will be reviewed every three weeks.