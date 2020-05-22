Nepal Army To Construct 87 Kilometers Darchula-Tinker Road

Nepal Army To Construct 87 Kilometers Darchula-Tinker Road

May 22, 2020, 7:06 p.m.

Nepal Army has deployed a 'section plus' unit near Ghantibagar area of Darchula district. The government had on April 26 decided to give the responsibility to the Army to construct 87 kilometres road section under the Mahakali corridor (Darchula Tinkar Road Project) reports RSS.

An army unit has been deployed at Ghantibagar area of Byas rural municipality-2 on Thursday for construction of nearly 450 metres long and two metres wide mule trail in the area, the Nepal Army's Public Relations and Information Directorate stated in a press note.

A population of about 1,200 from 182 households at Chhangru and Tinkar villages would be benefited with the construction of the mule track there. These villages lie in Byas rural municipality-1 which is also the border transit with China and India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Total Of Coronavirus Cases Reached 516 With Nine More Detected
May 22, 2020
Nepal Performs 124602 Coronavirus Tests
May 22, 2020
ADB Governors Approve Corporate Financial Matters in First Virtual Annual Meeting
May 22, 2020
PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead
May 22, 2020
With 20 New Cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 Cases Reaches 507
May 22, 2020

More on News

Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
India Rejects Nepal’s New Map: ‘Artificial Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Unacceptable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal Issues Map Incorporating Kalapani, Lipulek & Limpiyadhura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal To Bring Back Thousands Of Stranded Nepali Citizens From Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Lockdown Does Not Bar Entry Of People In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

National Total Of Coronavirus Cases Reached 516 With Nine More Detected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Nepal Performs 124602 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
ADB Governors Approve Corporate Financial Matters in First Virtual Annual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
With 20 New Cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 Cases Reaches 507 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
PIA A320 Crashes Near Karachi Airport; Rescue Operation Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75