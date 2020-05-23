With 32 New COVID-19 Cases Nationwide Tally Reaches To 548

May 23, 2020, 9:40 a.m.

Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded which takes the nationwide count of the infection to 548, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

Those included 13 In Sarlahi, 8 in Rupandehi, 8 in Kapilvastu, and one each from Kathmandu, Bara and Chitwan district have been detected with the coronavirus infection.

The infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Bhairahawa, and Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.

