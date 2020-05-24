117 People Of Nepali Origin Die Due To Coronavirus In Various Parts Of The World

May 24, 2020, 12:26 p.m.

The number of foreign ID Holders or Citizens or migrant workers of Nepali Origin who died of Corona Virus in different countries across the globe has reached 117 as of Saturday evening. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association, twenty-one Nepalis died last week, according to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Of them, nine died in the UAE, five in Saudi Arabia, two each in the UK and Nepal, and one each in the USA, Qatar and Kuwati. So far the highest number of deaths of NRNs has been recorded in the UK at 65 followed by 18 in the UAE and 16 in the US, according to Dr Sanjib Sapkota of the NRNA health committee.

According to RSS, fifty-three per cent of the dead are between 50 and 90 years old. A total of 12,821 NRNs have been infected with the virus across the world so far. Of them, more than 4,000 have recovered from Corona Virus. The highest number of infection is in Qatar at 6,911 followed by 1,600 in the USA, 1,230 in the UK and 1,364 in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the NRNA has provided relief support to more than 40,000 of its members in different countries, according to NRNA General Secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma. The fund set up by the NRNA to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a collection of Rs. 80 million so far.

