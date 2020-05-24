Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 603

May 24, 2020, 6:08 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), confirmed 19 COVID-19 cases today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 603 including 87 cases of recovery and three death cases.

Dr. Devkota said that 19 people from Morang, Bara, Birgunj, Kalaiya, Sarlahi, Rupandehi, Kathmandu and Nuwakot tested positive for the virus,informed Dr Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press brief today.

He said that the virus has now spread in 42 districts and has infected 524 male and 79 female.

