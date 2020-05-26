COVID-19: Nepal’s Tally Reaches To 772 , 90 New Cases

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 90 cases of COVID-19 today.

They were from Mahottari, Bara, Rautahat, Dhanusha, Gulmi, Rupandehi, Kailali, Acham, Syangja, Shurkhet, Banke, Kapilvastu and Siraha.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 772 including four death cases and 155 cases of recovery.