Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with in the western hilly region , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions, partly cloudy in the western hilly region , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region tonight.

North South trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh near Nepal.