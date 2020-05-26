Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal

May 26, 2020, 6:44 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with in the western hilly region , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions, partly cloudy in the western hilly region , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region tonight.

North South trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh near Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive
May 26, 2020
COVID-19 'Disappearing' So Fast Oxford Vaccine Has 50% Chance Of Working
May 26, 2020
WHO Halts The Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19
May 26, 2020
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO
May 26, 2020
Joe Biden Emerges From Quarantine On Memorial Day
May 26, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast for May 25: Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For May 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For May 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Amphan To Bring Snowfall In Eastern High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
COVID-19 'Disappearing' So Fast Oxford Vaccine Has 50% Chance Of Working By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
WHO Halts The Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Joe Biden Emerges From Quarantine On Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Nepal Carried Out146834 COVID-19 Tests Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75