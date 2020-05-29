Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Brief Rain and thunder Showers In Some Places

May 29, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places in the country.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with in the western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and of the western hilly region tonight.

Partial effect of Western disturbance is over Nepal. Similarly, local disturbance and existence of low pressure area in eastern India close to Nepal border has also effect over Nepal.

