Nepal Army Regrets The Reckless, Mischievous And Irresponsible Write-up In Hindustan Times

Nepal Army issues a press release urging people not to believe in Propaganda. “Nepali Army regrets the reckless, mischievous and irresponsible write-up and its contents with scant respect to the truth and facts, to say the least,” reads press release.

“Nepali Army, in all good faith urges upon the readers, Nepali people in general and the media in particular, not to give any credence to the content of the Hindustan Times and tfipost.com. write ups which clearly is intended to undermine Nepali Army as an institution and its constitutional obligation,” writes Nepal Army in a press release issued today.

“We have Ministry of Defense of the Government of Nepal as well as the Directorate of Nepali Army for disseminating authentic information as and when required,” reads press release.

“Nepali Army does function well within the parameters of the constitution, and maintains its glorious tradition of discipline, restrain and accountability and respect towards the highest executive office in the country. Nepali Army maintains that making unnecessary political statements or responding to the loaded queries from the media is not part of its job.”

The press release further says Nepal's institutional ties with any of its counterparts anywhere in the world is guided by well considered need of the time, reciprocity and not at the cost of country's independence, sovereignty and the glorious values it stands for.

“Our attention has been drawn to a commentary titled ‘In a huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a Road block’ printed in The Hindustan Times (May 27,2020) by Shishir Gupta and 'Oli ordered Nepal Chief of Army to rebut Indian Army Chief's remarks, the Nepalese General said 'No thanks' (May 28, 2020) by Akshay Narayan published in tfipost.com. These lengthy write up, woven with lies, innuendo and mischief. Nothing could be farther from Truth than these writeups which claims that the Chief of the Nepali Army, Gen Purna Chandra Thapa refused to obey the instructions of Right Honourable Prime Minister to rebut the statement of Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Navarane's on Indo-Nepal Border dispute,” reads Nepal Army’s press release.