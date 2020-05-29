Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said Dr. Devkota said that 3238 PCR and 3444 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. There are 1000 in isolation and 206 recoveries. Today, 19 patents discharged from hospital following recovery.

Out of 19 recovered patients, 11 are from three hospitals in Kathmandu Valley. Those included 7 from Patan Hospital, 2 from Teku,2 from Balambu Corona Special Hospital and 8 from Beljhundi Dang.

In his daily media briefing at the Ministry, Dr. Devkota said that 64154 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 105478 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 169632 in total.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. In the last 24 hours alone, over 25000 added in the quarantine reaching the number 99336.

Province 5 has the highest number of people in isolation with 26729 followed by 16588 in Sudurpaschim,12133 in province 2,9609 in Karnali, 1930 in Gandaki, 1868 in Province 1 and 1398 in Bagmati.

Of the infected, 26 cases hail from Kapilvastu, 22 from Rautahat and 12 from Surkhet. Likewise, eight cases from Banke, five from Siraha, three from Bara, two each from Mahottari, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi and Syangja, one each from Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham have been reported. There are 699 in isolation now.

Province 2 has the highest number of coronavirus persons in isolation with 387, followed by province 5 with 387, 127 in province 1, 22 in Bagmati, 18 in Gandaki,47 in Karnali, and 17 in Sudurpachim.