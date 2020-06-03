76-Year Old Dies Due COVID-19 At KMC, Death Toll Reaches 9

Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed that another COVID-19 death case in Nepal.

According to Dr. Devkota. a 76-year old male of Dolakha district has been the 9th casaulty of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal. With this, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached nine and the caseload has reached 2300, including 278 cases of recovery.

He was admitted to Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal, on May 26 for hemorrhagic stroke surgery and then tested positive for the virus on May 28.

After testing positive for the virus, he was shifted to TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for treatment in isolation.

"He was receiving treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and he breathed his last today," said Dr Devkota.