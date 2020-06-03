Nepal Opens 20 Crossing Points Along Nepal-India Border

Nepalis in India willing to return home will now be allowed entry to the country via twenty entry points along Nepal-India border.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal in India, those 20 entry points include Pashupatinagar (Illam), Kakadvitta (Jhapa), Rani (Morang), Kunauli (Saptari), Thadi (Siraha), Bhittamod (Mahottari), Malangawa (Sarlahi), Gaur (Rautahat), Birgunj (Parsa), Maheshpur (Nawalparasi west), Belhiya (Rupandehi), Taulihawa (Kapilvastu), Krishnanagar (Kapilvastu), Jamunah (Banke), Surajpur, Gulariya (Bardiya), Gaurifanta (Kailali), Gaddachauki (Kanchanpur), Jhulaghat (Baitadi) and Darchula (Darchula).

Nepali can now move to Nepal through these entry points.The Government of Nepal had recently decided to facilitate entry of Nepalis wanting to return home.

The returnees would be required to undergo set procedures in respective Holding Centres near the entry points, after which they would remain in quarantine for a specified period of time, the embassy elaborated.

The embassy also informs that India has introduced new rules to ease internal movements except for areas classified as Containment Zones, starting June 1, 2020, while maintaining safe distancing and other safety measures as prescribed by the Indian government.