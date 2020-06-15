Youths Do Not Need To Go For Any Protests: PM Oli

June 15, 2020, 3:09 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that there is no need to go for any protest in the country stating that the country has the constitution along the gurantee of social justice and stable government.

Pointing the recent agitation by youths, he said that his attention was drawn to concerns of youths towards the future of the nation reports RSS.

In his televised address (through Nepal Television) today, the Prime Minister said access of local levels and schools to resources was taken into consideration while issuing guideline for the facilitation of learning based on alternative methods.

He extended best wishes to all students on the resumption of school learning through alternative means nationwide from today and urged them to participate in it reports RSS.

The government has started alternative learning through online, radio, television and other means so as to continue teaching-learning activities disrupted with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that with the resumption of learning process amidst lockdown against the virus this generation would get used in IT, making them competent, healthy, educated and capable.

